Pioneer bridge closure to cause delays

Travel times between Davis and Sacramento are expected to be reminiscent of those of pioneer days when Caltrans begins work this weekend on the Pioneer Bridge, slowing traffic to a crawl.

Lane closures are expected to add up to an hour to travel times. Information for intermittent connector ramps and on- and off-ramp closures can be found on the Caltrans website.

The work is scheduled to begin tonight, shutting down all but one or two lanes over the weekend. After that, work will be done overnight and on weekends throughout the rest of the summer, according to information on the Caltrans website.

Weeknight work will shut down the bridge completely starting at 7 p.m. in both directions, reopening at 6 a.m. for morning commuters.

Alternate routes are advised. Motorists can stay on the freeway by crossing the river via Interstate 80, using Interstate 5 to go between US 50 and I-80, or they can use surface streets to cross on the Tower or I Street Bridge.

Caltrans hopes to complete the work by Labor Day.

