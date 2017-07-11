Pioneer Bridge resurface work underway through Labor Day

Google Maps view of the Pioner Bridge. (Photo: Courtesy: Google Maps)

Lanes along the Pioneer Bridge are scheduled for repair work and will be closed overnight and on upcoming weekends for work.

Sections of the Pioneer Bridge near downtown Sacramento closed as Caltrans puts a new surface on the span, replacing the deck overlay with a thicker, more durable surfacing material.

Accord to a press release from Caltrans, at night and on weekends at various points this summer, work on the Pioneer Bridge will be performed at night, and Caltrans expects there to be as many as six 55-hour, freeway weekend closures in an effort to complete the work by Labor Day. The work requires removing the damaged roadway surface, cleaning and preparing the bridge deck, and repaving and restriping the new deck overlay.

The Pioneer Bridge is the main connector for Sacramento and Yolo counties on U.S. Hwy. 50 over the Sacramento River.

The work began Monday, July 10, along the eastbound and westbound in the interior shoulder and the number one lane, reopening for the morning commute. The first 55-hour weekend closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, — 6 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Caltrans is urging the public to plan ahead before traveling on the bridge and to seek alternative routes when necessary. Delays are expected during the weekend closures.

