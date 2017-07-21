KXTV
Pioneer Bridge set to close for 55 hours, starts Friday night

Caltrans is asking drivers between Sacramento and Yolo Counties to detour by taking I-80 near the airport. (July 21, 2017)

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:38 PM. PDT July 21, 2017

Sacramento Police have said for people to plan their weekend around the bridge work.

U.S. Route 50 Pioneer Bridge is set to close for 55 hours and starts around 9-10 p.m. on Friday. There are various freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps that are closing intermittently due to the closure.

Below is a list, via Caltrans, of intermittent on and off-ramps closing because of the bridge work:

Pioneer bridge closure to cause delays

