Pioneer Bridge set to close for 55 hours, starts Friday night

Sacramento Police have said for people to plan their weekend around the bridge work.

U.S. Route 50 Pioneer Bridge is set to close for 55 hours and starts around 9-10 p.m. on Friday. There are various freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps that are closing intermittently due to the closure.

Below is a list, via Caltrans, of intermittent on and off-ramps closing because of the bridge work:

Here's a map of the freeway connectors, on-ramps & off-ramps closing intermittently because of this weekend's US 50 Pioneer Bridge work. pic.twitter.com/yn4PwCROAx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 21, 2017

