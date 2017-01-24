Placer County Sheriff's investigating death of man covered in snow

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

A 49-year-old man in Homewood was found dead outside of his home near the driveway, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday to the PDQ Market in Tahoma because of a report of an abandon vehicle. The car was covered in snow with no apparent tracks around it.

The car belonged to Todd Michael Borchardt and when police arrived at the house they heard dogs barking inside. Neighbors said that they had not seen him for a couple of days and when the police checked the residence they found a cell phone and wallet.

When North Tahoe Fire arrived to assist in an outside search, a few minutes later Borchardt's body was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing and right now foul play is not suspected by the police.

