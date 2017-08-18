Placer County sheriff's searching for 2 men who allegedly shot up truck, car with shotguns

The Placer County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding two men who allegedly shot up a car and a truck Thursday afternoon near Foresthill.

According to sheriff's officials, a man was hiking near Foresthill Road with he ran into two men riding dirt bikes. When the hiker arrived to his vehicles after passing the two men, he saw that both his car and truck were hit several times with shotgun blasts.

The two suspects are described as two white men in their 30s, last seen wearing matching orange and white riding gear and white riding boots. Both men were carrying shotguns on slings, one with a composite stock and the other with a wooden stock.

According to the sheriff's department, the hiker was looking for a dirt road where he could drift his custom built Audi. There was no evidence of marijuana growing in the area.

© 2017 KXTV-TV