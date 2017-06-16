Placerville double-stabbing suspect arrested

Bernardo Castillo (Photo: Courtesy El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reports a man suspected of stabbing a Placerville woman to death and hurting a child has been arrested.

The El Centro Police Department notified the sheriff's office at around 2 a.m. that Bernardo Castillo was placed under arrest. El Centro Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in their jurisdiction. Officers checked the vehicle registration and learned it was the vehicle associated to Castillo.

Officers positively identified Bernardo Castillo and placed him under arrest without incident.

Castillo is suspected of killing a woman Tuesday night after she was found stabbed to death inside a Placerville home, along with a child with multiple stab wounds.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the child was taken to an area hospital. On Wednesday, the office said the little girl had emergency surgery but is expected to survive.

© 2017 KXTV-TV