Placerville police searching for homicide suspect

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 6:43 AM. PDT May 11, 2017

The Placerville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday evening homicide.

According to an article in the Mountain Democrat, police are searching for Travis Eriksen, 36, for questioning in Wednesday's homicide.

Placerville Police told the Mountain Democrat Eriksen is  considered armed and dangerous.

