Placerville police searching for homicide suspect

The Placerville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday evening homicide.

According to an article in the Mountain Democrat, police are searching for Travis Eriksen, 36, for questioning in Wednesday's homicide.

Placerville Police told the Mountain Democrat Eriksen is considered armed and dangerous.

