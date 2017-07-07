Pilot survives small plane crash near Vacaville airport

Small plane crashes near Vacaville airport (July 7, 2017) (Photo: Josue Davila)

Vacaville police report a pilot survived after his plane went down just north of the Nut Tree Airport.

The crash happened Friday at around 8:30 a.m. in a field just east of Interstate 505, near the Vaca Valley Parkway.

Police say the pilot's life was saved because he executed an emergency landing, though he did sustain some minor injuries in the crash.

Officers and paramedics were able to quickly respond to the crash because many community members called dispatch when they saw the plane descend toward the streets and freeway.

"We thank you for your continued partnership to keep Vacaville the safe community it is and to alert us to any situation so we can respond immediately and do our best to help those in need," the department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the scene.

