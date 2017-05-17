Planning a Staycation in Sacramento

The City of Sacramento is asking individuals to share images they feel best represents California's capital, using the hashtage #MySacramento. (Photo: Dina Kupfer)

Who needs to go to Los Angeles, San Francisco or San Diego for a vacation when you can plan one right here locally in Sacramento?

According to a list done by Reward Expert, the city of Sacramento was ranked as the 8th best city in the country to have a staycation. The city was the highest California city ranked on the list and only one of two California cities in the top 10, the other being Irvine.

The factors that made up the list included recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation. If you’re planning on staying local right here around the city, here are a few ideas and places to stay for your relaxing staycation!

Trying to stay close to Downtown Sacramento? The Sterling Hotel is a beautiful lodge as well as a city landmark that attracts guests from all over! Built over a hundred years ago, the hotel is a city landmark that was once owned by the powerful Hale Family. What’s great about this hotel is that it’s very close to many attractions downtown including a short walking distance to the State Capital Building, Sacramento Theatre Company and the International World Peace Rose Gardens.

You can even take short drive down to the River District and explore all the outdoor fun the city can offer!

Speaking of the River District, if you would like to spend a few days overlooking the Tower Bridge and the Sacramento River, try considering the Embassy Suites Sacramento Riverfront Promenade.

What’s great about this location in the city is that very close to several Sacramento favorites. The hotel is about a 10-minute walk from the Crocker Art Museum which houses over 15,000 pieces of art from around the world!

You can also walk to the California State Railroad Museum to explore all sorts of new and old locomotives. While you’re still down there, Old Sacramento can be a wonderful place to explore the city back during its days of the Gold Rush. Old Sacramento has tons of restaurants, stores and activities for those who want to experience California nostalgia.

If you’re looking to experience an up-and-coming area of the city that’s filled with tons of activities for young people, Midtown is a great place to check out! The neighborhood is located roughly from E Street to R Street and 16th Street to 29th Street. The area houses over six hundred businesses that range from trendy restaurants like LowBrau and Zocalo to bars like Highwater and Karma. Midtown also has a plethora of art galleries and live music to explore.

Want to a take a more adventurous approach to your staycation? How about taking a ride down the Sacramento or American River? There’s nothing more thrilling than riding down gushing whitewater and feeling the cool mist of water splashing on your face! There are several tour companies that offer all sorts of trails down the river depending on your expertise level. If you don’t want the thrilling rush, you can even take a relaxing ride down the rivers in a tube and enjoy the sun.

You can explore all sorts of options for rafting and tubing here. So get out and enjoy all your city has to offer!

