Plans moving ahead for new Natomas shopping center

If all goes according to plan, construction on a new shopping center in Natomas could start in late spring.

The Sacramento City Council is expected to approve development plans for Natomas Fountains, a 12-acre complex near Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard, following a public hearing Thursday evening.

Plans currently call for multiple tenants of at least 10,000 square feet, as well as smaller restaurants.

"We’re in discussions with something cool, new to Natomas tenants that will be a great addition to the community," said John Brecher of CBRE, who is marketing the property.

While specific retailers have not been named as yet, developer Ethan Conrad said construction could start in late spring or early summer.

Assuming plans are approved, the developers would then move forward with drafting construction documents and getting building permits.

City planners said there has been no recent opposition to the project.

