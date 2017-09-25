Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Sacramento Police Department says 15 cars were vandalized and broken into within a two hour period on Monday morning.

The vandalism took place between 2-4 a.m. on Cleat Lane and Lug Lane. This is where the new community "The Mills" is located.

Police found car windows were shattered and items from inside them were stolen.

Surveillance video is being reviewed and police say that six of the cars had evidence in or on them. The CSI unit has collected evidence.

The police are encouraging anyone who knows anything about the incident to come forward and contact the police.

© 2017 KXTV-TV