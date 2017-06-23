Police: 23-year-old suspect arrested for vandalizing church in Sacramento

(Photo: Sacramento Police)

A 23-year old man has been arrested for his suspected role in vandalizing a church in downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident happened on June 17 and around 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of a church that was vandalized on the 1000 block of 26th Street.

The building was spray painted with swastikas and other hate language on the outside of the church.

After the police continued the investigation, they identified 23-year-old Nico Traversie as the suspect. He was already in custody for an unrelated vandalism charge at the Sacramento County Jail, which was outside this jurisdiction.

On June 21, police additionally booked him for the downtown Sacramento vandalism incident, according to police.

