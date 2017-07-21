KXTV
Police: 5-year-old hit by car, suffers major injuries in North Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:42 PM. PDT July 21, 2017

A 5-year-old boy has suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in North Sacramento, according to California Highway Patrol.

The police received a call around 7:40 p.m. and confirmed that the child was struck by a car but was not on the crosswalk when he the incident happened.

The 5-year-old was breathing with a pulse while being transported to the hospital.

Stay with ABC10 for more updates and information.

