Police: 87-year-old man missing in Sacramento

The West Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man.

He has been identified as 87-year-old Jose Guadalupe Olivares.

Olivares is approximately 5-foot-6, light skinned and was last seen wearing a red and black Pendleton jacket, khaki pants and a blue hat.

He left his home, in the 600 block of Cummins around 11 a.m. on Monday, to walk to the sore. Police say, he was possibly suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts then police urge you to call 911.

