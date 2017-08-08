Police advising commuters to avoid intersection after fatal accident

SPD asking commuters to avoid Florin Perkins Road from 23rd Avenue to Fruitridge Road due to a fatal accident. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

The Sacramento Police Department is asking commuters to avoid a specific area due to a fatal crash.

According to a Tweet send out by the department, just before 6 a.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

As of now, Florin Perkins Road from 23rd Avenue to Fruitridge Road closed to all traffic.

Police are asking everyone to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

SPD units onscene of fatal veh v. ped collision. Florin Perkins Rd from 23rd Ave to Fruitridge Rd closed to all traffic. Please avoid area pic.twitter.com/AjVCuiKFaN — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 8, 2017

