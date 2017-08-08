KXTV
Police advising commuters to avoid intersection after fatal accident

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:06 AM. PDT August 08, 2017

The Sacramento Police Department is asking commuters to avoid a specific area due to a fatal crash.

According to a Tweet send out by the department, just before 6 a.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian. 

As of now, Florin Perkins Road from 23rd Avenue to Fruitridge Road closed to all traffic.

Police are asking everyone to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available. 

