Police: Armed subject barricaded inside home in Fairfield

Police lights.

An armed subject is barricaded inside a home in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

At approximately 3 p.m., police in Fairfield received a call regarding a disturbance inside a home in the 1400 block of Michigan Street.

Upon arrival, officers heard several gunshots from the area of the house. A perimeter was quickly set up around the house and officers were able to make telephone contact with the occupants, according to police.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT is now on the scene.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV