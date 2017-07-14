Police arrested 26-year-old woman for arson in Stockton

(Photo: Stockton PD)

Police arrested Marie Gonzalez, 26, for arson and other related charges, according to the Stockton Police Department.

On Friday, the suspect was seen setting a fire at Weber Avenue at the Mormon Slough, Civic Center District. A bystander told Gonzalez to stop but she continued and set a second fire to bushes in the surrounding area.

When police arrived on scene, they reported that no one received injuries and took Gonzalez into custody.

© 2017 KXTV-TV