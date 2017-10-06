Police: Bear gets trapped inside Truckee home, freed without harm

(Photo: Truckee Police Department)

A bear was found trapped inside a home, said the Truckee Police Department.

Officers responded to the home after the door closed behind the bear, trapping it inside.

Though the bear was freed without incident, police took to Twitter and through emojis relayed the message that people must make sure they lock their doors.

TPD Officers respond to a 🐻 trapped in a 🏡 when the door closed behind him. Bear was freed w/o incident. 🔐your 🚪 #9PMRoutine #BearAware pic.twitter.com/m62M6OwjX3 — Truckee Police (@TruckeePolice) October 6, 2017

