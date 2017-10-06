KXTV
Police: Bear gets trapped inside Truckee home, freed without harm

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:56 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

A bear was found trapped inside a home, said the Truckee Police Department.

Officers responded to the home after the door closed behind the bear, trapping it inside.

Though the bear was freed without incident, police took to Twitter and through emojis relayed the message that people must make sure they lock their doors.

