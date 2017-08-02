Police: Body found on rooftop of a Crystal Creamery Plant in Modesto

A dead body was found on the roof of a Crystal Creamery Plant in central Modesto Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department.

A call was received at 8:30 a.m on Wednesday morning from an employee of the plant located at 415 Kansas Avenue. The employee told police that a man was found bleeding and unconscious on the rooftop of the plant

Police pronounced the man dead at scene and say he fell from some sort of unit or machinery that sits on the rooftop. At this time, police say that the man is not a worker for the plant.

The investigation is ongoing.

