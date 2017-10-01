KXTV
Police confirm reports of active shooter in Las Vegas

Associated Press , KXTV 11:01 PM. PDT October 01, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they've received reports of an active shooter in Las Vegas.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.

This is a developing story.

