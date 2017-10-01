Police confirm reports of active shooter in Las Vegas

Police lights.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they've received reports of an active shooter in Las Vegas.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

This is a developing story.

© 2017 KXTV-TV