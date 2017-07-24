Police: Fairfield father arrested for abandoning baby in strip mall parking lot

(Courtesy: Suisun City Police Department)

A Fairfield father was arrested Monday after abandoning his son in a Suisun City strip mall parking lot, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

At approximately 3:15 pm, Suisun City police received a call about an infant who had been abandoned in the parking lot area of a barber shop in the Sunset Shopping Center in Suisun City.

Upon arrival, authorities located the 16-day-old infant male, who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for observation and testing. The testing revealed a condition that resulted in the infant being life flighted to another hospital for treatment, police said.

Video surveillance was retrieved from the scene showing the suspect, 18-year-old Daniel Mitchell of Fairfield, leaving the infant in the parking lot and driving away in his vehicle. Mitchell was later identified as the baby’s father.

As authorities continued to investigate the scene, Mitchell was involved in a hit-and-run collision in nearby Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department apprehended Mitchell, who was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Mitchell was later arrested on probable cause for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

(Daniel Mitchell --- Photo credit: Suisun City Police Department)

