Police investigating shooting as homicide in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a Friday morning homicide.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Fitzpatrick Circle in the Valley Oak District.

Police say upon arrival at the location, they located an adult male victim in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

