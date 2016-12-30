Police investigating shooting as homicide in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a Friday morning homicide.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Fitzpatrick Circle in the Valley Oak District.
Police say upon arrival at the location, they located an adult male victim in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.
