Police looking for 2 men who allegedly sexually assaulted woman after drugging her at bar

(Photo credit: Roseville Police Department)

The Roseville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two men who allegedly drugged and assaulted a woman at a bar in January.

Police say the two men appeared to drug a woman at a bar in Old Roseville, before being seen escorting her out of the bar. The men allegedly later sexually assaulted the woman at an unknown location.

One of the men is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with brown hair. He had a full beard at the time, and a stocky build. Police say he was wearing a baseball cap and a plaid shirt.

The other is a white male in his 20s or 30s with short hair and a “preppy” look. He was wearing a dark-colored sweater at the time.

The Roseville Police Department posted photos of the men on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

