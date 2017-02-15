Police: Man armed with knife stated he wanted to be shot

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

An unidentified man armed with a knife made statements that he wanted to be shot before the police eventually shot him, according to Stockton California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident happened northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Rd.

The man was walking in southbound lanes possibly attempting to get hit, CHP said through press release. When a solo officer arrived onto the scene the man was armed and that's when he began making statements that he wanted to be shot.

Officers attempted talking with the man, including a Manteca PD officer who arrived on the scene, and when he refused to put the knife down, one CHP officer tased the man after he started to approach the officers.

The taser did not work and the Manteca PD officer shot the man.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery. He's listed as critical condition.

No information if drugs were involved.

The incident is being investigated by the CHP, Manteca PD, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice.

