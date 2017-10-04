Police: Man arrested for arson in Lincoln

Martin Franco, 27, was arrested for arson and was transported to Placer County Jail, with bail set at $150,000. (Photo: Lincoln Police Department)

A man has been arrested for arson after two Lincoln Police officers noticed smoke coming from a home.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of H Street in Lincoln.

When the two officers noticed the smoke, they attempted to go into the home and check for residents, but the heat and smoke stopped them. So, the Lincoln Fire Department, assets from Rocklin, and Roseville and Cal Fire arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

Martin Franco, 27, a resident of the house, was asked questions at the scene and his responses about the cause and why he didn't contact 911 led to him being detained.

Franco was arrested for arson and was transported to Placer County Jail, with bail set at $150,000.

Lincoln and Rocklin fire investigators are still investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

© 2017 KXTV-TV