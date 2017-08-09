Police: Neighbors help catch attempted homicide suspect in Citrus Heights

The suspect, Jordan Lynch (24), was taken into custody and transported to the county jail where he was booked in Citrus Heights. (Photo: Citrus Heights PD)

An attempted burglary suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at approximately 5:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rowan Way.

When they arrived on scene the suspect was being held down by neighbors who had come to the assistance of a woman who suffered injuries by the man.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Lynch, reportedly broke the sliding glass door to a house and was confronted by the victim. She attempted to leave her house, but was stabbed twice by Lynch. She was then able to escape from her house and call for help.

The victim was provided with medical assistance once Sacramento Metro Fire personnel arrived and was then taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Lynch has now been booked at the county jail on attempted homicide and violation of probation charges.

"We want to thank the community members who came to the aid of the victim this early morning and calling CHPD so quickly," the department said in a statement.

