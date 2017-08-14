Police: Observant resident leads to burglary arrest in Roseville

(Photo: Rocklin Police Department)

A call from a resident helps lead police to the arrest of a burglary suspect, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The incident happened on August 12 around 9:40 p.m. when police received a call from a resident who noticed a man appearing to check backyard gates in the neighborhood.

When officers arrived they were unable to initially locate the suspect but then spotted a nearby gate that appeared slightly open. Police investigated that particular house where they found the man inside the ransacked house and took him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Juan Carlos Martinez of Lincoln.

Martinez has been booked at the Placer County jail.

