Police: Officer-involved shooting in Citrus Heights, suspect wounded

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:40 PM. PDT September 14, 2017

The Citrus Heights Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting following a car chase in Citrus Heights.

The police officer involved in the shooting is okay, police say.

The lone suspect has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

