Police: Officer-involved shooting in Citrus Heights, suspect wounded

The Citrus Heights Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting following a car chase in Citrus Heights.
The police officer involved in the shooting is okay, police say.
The lone suspect has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
Officer involved shooting in CH after a vehicle pursuit. Suspect sustained GS wound and was transported to area hospital.— Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) September 14, 2017
