Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who attempted to kidnap a woman.

Police received a call at 2:40 a.m. and when they arrived in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Way, they found a woman who told them a man tried to kidnap her.

The suspect grabbed the woman and threatened her with a stun gun, but the woman was able to escape, police say.

He is described a white man, large build, with a balding or shaved head. There's no description on what the suspect was wearing but a white truck is said to be associated with him.

If you have any information about this man's whereabouts then contact call the police department 24-hours/day at 530-823-4234.

