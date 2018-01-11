Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

(Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A woman and her car have gone missing, said the City of Roseville Police Department.

Karen Garcia-Romero, 21, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 8, driving a 2013 blue Honda Accord. She left home without her wallet following a family tragedy.

She also may have "possibly" gone to Roseville or Vacaville, police say.

If you have any information contact the Williams Police Department at (530) 473-2661.

