The Sacramento Police Department are searching for a man believed to have assaulted two minors.

The incident happened on Friday at approximately 6:25 a.m. at a residence on the 3000 block of Melinda Way.

When officers arrived to the scene they discovered a 7-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy and woman had been beat with a hammer by the suspect. The assault stemmed from a verbal argument between the woman and the suspect who were in a prior relationship, police say.

All three victims are listed in serious to critical condition.

During the investigation, the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. who is known to law enforcement and has a violent history.

Chaney is described as being 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with long black dreadlocks and tattoos above his left eyebrow and neck. Also, he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Police say Chaney is considered armed and dangerous so do not attempt to contact him, call police immediately.

Any information on his whereabouts call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, 911 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

