Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run

This is the car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run. (Photo: Sac PD)

A fatal hit-and-run occurred Thursday night between a vehicle and 61-year-old man on Richards Boulevard and North 7th street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 7:26 p.m. and when the officers arrived on scene they found the man laying in the road. He was immediately transferred to a local hospital where they pronounced him dead.

So far in the investigation, the police have learned that the man was crossing Richards Boulevard when he was struck.

The driver of one car immediately stopped and tried to protect the man with her car. A second car, described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan hit the man and fled the scene.

The driver that hit the man and left was solo and is described as a white or Hispanic adult woman.

The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene and has been speaking and cooperating with officers, according to police.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police are urging people who know any information to contact the Sacramento Police Department 's Hit-and-Run tip line at (916) 808-6030, dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Any caller can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

SPD on scene fatal hit & run, veh v pedestrian Richards Bl/North 7th. Traffic closed on Richards Bl. Light Rail affected. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/hT6BMmSByt — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 17, 2017

