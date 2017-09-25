The Stockton Police Department arrested a man on weapon charges after a late night traffic stop.
The incident happened on Sunday at 11:13 p.m. when police stopped the suspect's car for a traffic violation in the Kermit Lane and Longview Avenue area.
When police performed a consented search of the car they found a loaded gun.
The man arrested has been identified as 40-year-old Damian Patterson.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs