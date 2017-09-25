(Photo: Stockton Police Department)

The Stockton Police Department arrested a man on weapon charges after a late night traffic stop.

The incident happened on Sunday at 11:13 p.m. when police stopped the suspect's car for a traffic violation in the Kermit Lane and Longview Avenue area.

When police performed a consented search of the car they found a loaded gun.

The man arrested has been identified as 40-year-old Damian Patterson.

