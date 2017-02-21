Police: Two pedestrians hit in separate South Sacramento accidents

Two pedestrians were hit in separate accidents this evening in South Sacramento, with one being fatal, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The first incident happened around 8:03 p.m. at the Power Inn Rd and Wagon Trail Way near Florin. The woman who was hit suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The second incident was a few minutes later around 8:11 p.m. at 14th Ave. and Stockton Boulevard. A man was walking across 14th Ave. when the SUV traveling east bound fatally hit the man.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sacramento Police said both of the drivers stayed and cooperated.

