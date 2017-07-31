Police: Woman killed in Vacaville multi-vehicle collision due to alleged drunk driver

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

One woman was killed following a major collision in Vacaville caused by an alleged drunk driver, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

At approximately 6 p.m., Vacaville Police received reports of a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Nut Tree Road and Marshall Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year old female driver of one of the vehicles suffering from serious injuries. The woman was transported to a local trauma center. However, she later died from her injuries shortly after arriving, police said.

Officers also discovered that the driver of the second vehicle, 65-year-old Thomas Astarita of Vacaville, wasn't hurt and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Astarita was later arrested for felony DUI resulting in injuries, as well as vehicular manslaughter.

© 2017 KXTV-TV