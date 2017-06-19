POLK CO., GA - Six inmates helped save an officer who passed out during a work detail by calling 9-1-1.

On Monday, June 12, an officer who was working security for the Polk County Sheriff's Office work detail passed out. That morning the humidity was at 100% and it was 76 degrees outside.

Six of the inmates who were there jumped into action and quickly grabbed the officer's phone and dialed 9-1-1. They also removed his outer carrier vest in order to help him cool off while they waited for EMS to arrive.

The officer's family members provided a free lunch with desserts to the inmates who helped save the officer's life as a show of appreciation for doing the right thing.

The Polk Co. Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post praising the inmates for their heroic actions and also shared pictures of their well-deserved free lunch.

