Ponderosa High School student arrested for bringing loaded firearm onto campus

A student at an El Dorado County high school was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a loaded firearm to school, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 8 a.m., the sheriff's office was informed a student at Ponderosa High School brought a loaded firearm onto campus, and was subsequently detained.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested the student for possession of the firearm.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

