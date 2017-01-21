Pope: I'll judge Trump after we see what he does

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN: Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he drives around St Peter's Square ahead of his first weekly general audience as pope on March 27, 2013. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2013 Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he'll wait to see what U.S. President Donald Trump does before forming an opinion about him.

In an interview published Saturday evening by Spanish newspaper El Pais, Francis says he doesn't like "judging people early. We'll see what Trump does."

Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the United States and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a savior in times of crisis.

He said Adolf Hitler in the 1930s' Germany "was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people."

Francis laments that in crises "we look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples."

He was interviewed Friday at the Vatican at the same time as Trump's inauguration ceremony.

