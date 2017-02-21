KXTV
Portion of Highway 20 closed due to flooding

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:59 PM. PST February 21, 2017

Caltrans District 3 says Highway 20 is closed from Williams to Colusa due to flooding in the area.

There is no word on when the road will be re-opened.

