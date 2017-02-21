Close Portion of Highway 20 closed due to flooding Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:59 PM. PST February 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Caltrans District 3 says Highway 20 is closed from Williams to Colusa due to flooding in the area.There is no word on when the road will be re-opened. Copyright 2017 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Levee breach along the San Joaquin River prompts evacuations Don Pedro reservoir opens, first time in 20 years DeMarcus Cousins on leaving Sacramento after being traded by Kings The tale of two dams Two people killed in wrong-way crash after fleeing police Tracy man making free energy machine Surgeon sentenced life in prison Kings GM Vlade Divac on why he traded DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans Despite erosion, crews forced to increase flows at Lake Oroville Dam San Joaquin county staying vigilant for flooding More Stories I-80 closed due to whiteout conditions Feb 21, 2017, 3:06 p.m. Portion of Hwy. 50 collapses and roadway continues… Feb 21, 2017, 5:39 a.m. San Joaquin River levee breach plugged Feb 21, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
