Portion of northbound SR-99 closed due to officer-involved shooting

The California Highway Patrol in Stockton says northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Road is closed due to an officer-involved shooting.

The location of the officer-involved shooting was at SR-99 and Lathrop near Manteca, officials say.

All Northbound SR-99 traffic is now being diverted to SR-120 until further notice.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Rd closed due to investigation for officer involved shooting. Updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/d8z5KSOpQh — CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) February 15, 2017

