Portion of northbound SR-99 closed due to officer-involved shooting

The California Highway Patrol in Stockton says northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Road is closed due to an officer-involved shooting.
The location of the officer-involved shooting was at SR-99 and Lathrop near Manteca, officials say.
All Northbound SR-99 traffic is now being diverted to SR-120 until further notice.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Rd closed due to investigation for officer involved shooting. Updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/d8z5KSOpQh— CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) February 15, 2017
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs