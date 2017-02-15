KXTV
Portion of northbound SR-99 closed due to officer-involved shooting

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:51 AM. PST February 15, 2017

The California Highway Patrol in Stockton says northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Road is closed due to an officer-involved shooting.

The location of the officer-involved shooting was at SR-99 and Lathrop near Manteca, officials say.

All Northbound SR-99 traffic is now being diverted to SR-120 until further notice.

