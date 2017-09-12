Possible explosive device prompts evacuation of homes in Elk Grove

Police lights.

At least a dozen homes have been evacuated in Elk Grove due to a possible explosive device found inside one of the homes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police initially responded to the 8800 block of Mandalay Way at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening on a report of an armed man who possibly kidnapped his wife.

Upon arrival, authorities located what could be an explosive device inside a home and evacuated the surrounding residences immediately.

The bomb squad is en route to investigate. Police are following leads on the whereabouts of the man and wife.

Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV