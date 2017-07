Traffic jam (Photo: Thinkstock)

A pothole on I-5 North and US 50 in Sacramento is causing significant issues for drivers Thursday evening.

California Highway Patrol says a large pothole in lane No. 2 of the highway near T Street and S Street has damaged at least 10 vehicles.

CHP is on the way to the scene to further investigate the roadway damage.

