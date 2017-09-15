Power outage forces Sierra College to cancel classes

School is out, but not for vacation.

A power outage in Rocklin forced Sierra College to cancel classes for the rest of the day as PG&E works to restore the electricity. The community college tweeted Friday, informing students that the school was closed and that they should "exit campus safely."

The Rocklin Campus is closed due to a power outage. PG&E informs that power will be out until at least 1pm. Please exit campus safely. — Sierra College (@SierraCollege) September 15, 2017

According to PG&E, the outage affects over 1,450 customers and won't be restored until the afternoon.

