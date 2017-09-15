KXTV
Power outage forces Sierra College to cancel classes

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:13 AM. PDT September 15, 2017

School is out, but not for vacation.

A power outage in Rocklin forced Sierra College to cancel classes for the rest of the day as PG&E works to restore the electricity. The community college tweeted Friday, informing students that the school was closed and that they should "exit campus safely."

According to PG&E, the outage affects over 1,450 customers and won't be restored until the afternoon.

