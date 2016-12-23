Preparing to ski with Dina and Kennelia

(Photo: ABC10)

Skiing can be intimidating for a first timer.

Luckily, ABC10 Morning Blend has a resident skier to help her co-workers.

Morning Blend anchors Dina Kupfer and Kennelia Stradwick took a trip to land Park Ski and Sports recently to get Kennelia — who has never been skiing — fitted for gear.

Kennelia got the complete rundown on the clothing she needed to buy (base layers, socks, gloves, etc.) versus what she needed to rent (some shops will loan you a ski bib, jacket, helmet and goggles).

If you need to rent gear, you can count on being able to rent the equipment: ski or snowboard boots, skis or snowboard, and ski poles. Land Park Ski and Sports is one of few shops to rent seasonal adult equipment, but they start taking those orders in the fall. So if that is something you think you would be interested in doing, you need to get an early start and plan ahead.

Kennelia Stradwick got properly fitted for ski boots, skis and poles. Some shops can do same-day turn-around for rental equipment, but it’s always a good idea to call ahead and make sure they have a few items in your size in stock.

