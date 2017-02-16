KXTV
Close

President Donald Trump Press Conference

KXTV Breaking News 1

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:17 AM. PST February 16, 2017

President Trump holds a press conference in the East Room of the White House. The President is expected to announce his new nominee for Labor Secretary.

Copyright 2017 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories