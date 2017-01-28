Pres. Trump speaks at Central Intelligence headquarters (Olivier Douliery/AP via CNP) (Photo: Olivier Douliery, Associated Press)

On Friday, President Trump implemented "new vetting measures" he says will be aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of America.

This means the immediate suspension of immigration from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Protesters are taking to some of the busiest airports in the country, in response to the president's suspension of immigration and visas for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order from President Trump blocks immigrants from coming to the United States for the next 90 days. For refugees, they are banned from entering the U.S. for 120 days while officials review the admissions process. The order also bans the entry of all Syrians, indefinitely.

This vetting will affect Dr. Reem Olabady, who is Muslim, Syrian and Egyptian. She works for UC Davis Medical Center and is studying genetics and autism. Dr. Olabady said with this ban she cannot visit family and her family cannot visit her. She also said it will make it hard for her to leave the U.S. for conferences.

Copyright 2016 KXTV