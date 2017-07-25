Presidential milkshakes coming to our backyard

The Lincoln (Oreo shake) and Jefferson (vanilla shake). (Photo: Courtesy: Milk Shake House)

If you've ever dreamed of drinking an Abe Lincoln-themed milkshake, well, first, that's a random dream. But second, that dream will soon be a reality for thirsty presidential pundits.

According to a press release from the Downtown Sacramento Foundation [DSF], Milk House Shakes won the 2017 Calling All Dreamers competition.

Milk House Shakes combines two passions of its owner, Kelly Boyles...milkshakes and U.S. history. With the help of DSF, Boyles will open a retail storefront in Old Sacramento with the winning start-up prize package, valued at more than $100,000. The shop is expected to open in early 2018.

Kelly Boyles drinking a presidential milkshake. (Photo: Courtesy: Milk Shake House)

“I’m so honored to be named the winner of the Calling All Dreamers competition” Boyles said in the release. “This has been an amazing journey and an incredible experience. I am so touched by all the support and encouragement I’ve received and can’t wait to open the doors of my new business in downtown Sacramento!”

On Wednesday, July 26, also known as National Coffee Milkshake Day, Sacramento residents will get a chance to meet Boyles and sample the “Theodore Roosevelt,” which combines vanilla ice cream, cold coffee brew and chocolate covered expresso beans, at the Downtown Certified Farmers’ Market at Cesar Chavez Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

An INDIEGOGO campaign has also been started, with Boyles hoping to raise an additional $25,000. Supporters who donated will have the chance to name one of her shakes. Priced at $5,000, which is the highest donation level, Boyles is offering someone the chance to create and name the “Donald Trump” milkshake, among other incentives.

© 2017 KXTV-TV