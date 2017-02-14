Preventable catastrophe? Oroville Dam's decade of structural issues

Water flowing over the Lake Oroville emergency spillway has been stopped. An earlier photo shows relatively lighter water flowing from over the spillway. (Photo: California Department of Water Resources)

Over a decade ago, Ron Stork and his colleagues warned federal officials about the issues plaguing Oroville Dam's emergency spillway. On Sunday, after nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from the surrounding areas, they were proven right.

In 2005, Stork's group Friends of the River, along with the Sierra Club and South Yuba River Citizens League, filed a motion with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in attempts to intervene in the relicensing process of the Oroville Dam.

"If you use that emergency spillway," the group wrote, "not only does it cause havoc in the hillside ... it might fail."

In the filing, Stork's groups stated that the emergency spillway was not intended to be used as an operational spillway to assist with flood control. Citing a 2002 memo form the Yuba County Water Agency, the group argued that the earthen spillway needed to be reinforced with concrete to be a proper service spillway for the dam.

“The discharge area below the emergency spillway is not armored and extensive erosion would take place in the emergency spillway were used,” the agency wrote.

The State Water Contractors and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California–licensees of the dam–argued in a 2006 filing that the emergency spillway was fine as it was, calling the flood control arguments “misdirected and unsupported.”

"The response we received was they basically thought they'd never have to use that spillway," Stork told ABC10. "That it was just fine up there."

Fast-forward 11 years, and the emergency spillway eroded.

A History of Issues

Four years after the filing, in an unrelated accident, the Department of Water Resources was hit with thousands of dollars of fines after the three workers were injured.

According to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration report from 2009, three workers operating flow control valves inside the dam. The crew was told to open the valves to 100 percent, but the break-away wall was pulled downstream at 85 percent, pulling the two workers of the edge of the concrete platform, the report says.

The report also stated, one of the workers was holding onto a bent rail when he was hit by tools and equipment. He was hospitalized for four days with head trauma, a broken leg, broken arm and bruises and cuts.

Recently, in 2012, the dam's Thermalito Pumping-Generating Station caught fire, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

Both the valves that the crew were working on, which were built to release water from the dam and the generating station, have have been inoperable since.

In 2010, the FERC hired consultants to conduct an inspection of the dam. According to a 2013 article by The Sacramento Bee, which obtained a copy of the inspection through a records request, the inspectors concluded that the dam needed a "comprehensive earthquake safety assessment."

Officials with DWR told The Bee that the Oroville Dam was "essentially overbuilt" and that they didn't think the expense was worth it.

"Even with today’s understanding of seismicity and ground motions, Oroville still would meet the criteria that would be set today,” DWR's chief of dam safety David Panec told the paper.

Evacuation orders-turned-warnings

As it stands, residents in Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties are no longer under evacuation orders. But the trouble might not be over yet, and county officials are warning residents to be cautious and ready.

In an issued warning from the Butte County Sheriff's Department, officials advised residents heading back home to be "vigilant and prepared" in case conditions change.

"An Evacuation Warning means the immediate threat has ended," officials said in a statement, "But the potential for an emergency remains and therefore residents must remain prepared for the possibility of an Evacuation Order."

In the next few days, more rain is expected to hit the Butte County area, and it has officials bracing for the possibility of further issues.

On Saturday, the reservoir reached its load, hitting 101 percent capacity and spilling over the emergency spillway. According to officials, the reservoirs' current level is about 96 percent of its total capacity. For comparison, at this time last year, the reservoir was at 47 percent.

This week's storm system could contribute as much as an inch-and-a-half of rain water to the Butte County Area, but it's next week's system that could prove to be more problematic, weather officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, as much as eight inches of rain could fall on the slowly-receding Lake Oroville, and that total could increase as future storms stack up.

Meanwhile, Governor Jerry Brown said Tuesday that the federal government approved aid to support the rebuilding of the dam and help the affected communities.

After meeting with emergency response officials Monday, on the day after declaring a state of emergency, the governor sent letters to FEMA and President Donald Trump requesting emergency funds.

“I want to thank FEMA for moving quickly to approve our requests," Brown said in a statement. "This federal aid will get money and resources where it’s needed most.”

For more information on evacuations and aid, visit www.buttecounty.net.

