San Francisco -- Japanese evacuee (Photo: Dorothea Lange/US Library of Congress)

(Editor’s Note: If you are viewing this story in our mobile app, click this link for the best display.)

As we bring you our “Prisoners in Their Own Land” series, many of you have shared stories connecting you or your family to the American wartime concentration camps.

Below are a few of those stories. We will continue to add to this as more stories are shared. Please send your stories to us on our Facebook page.

[View the story "Prisoners in Their Own Land: Your stories" on Storify]

Copyright 2017 KING