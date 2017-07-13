'Project Lifesaver' program in Elk Grove helps return at-risk missing people home

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

The Elk Grove Police Department is utilizing a partnership with the Nationwide Project Lifesaver Program to help locate missing people with diseases like Alzheimer’s and developmental disabilities.

Project Lifesaver comes at no cost to the department and can help save lives and reunite families with their missing loved ones. The program outfits those who qualify with a bracelet that can be tracked by police using a radio transmitter, if they should become lost.

In order to qualify for the program, a person must be diagnosed by a doctor as having Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, down syndrome, or similar disorders. The person must also live within the Elk Grove city limits and have a history of wandering away from care takers.



Applications are available online at www.elkgrovecity.org.

The program is operating in more than 550 agencies in 41 U.S. states and more than five countries. For more information on project life saver, visit their website by clicking here.

© 2017 KXTV-TV